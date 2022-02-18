EC Lady Warriors Win Defeat Northeast Lady Tigers 64-61

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were at home tonight at the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur playing their regular season ending basketball game hosting the Lady Tigers of Northeast Community College. The Lady Warriors would maintain the lead throughout the game leading by 4 points at halftime, 35-31 and winning the contest by 3 points, 64-61. The Lady Warriors will be back the week of February 28 to play in the Region 23 basketball tournament. Game times for EC to be announced when they become available.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College sports on Cruisin 98 will be this Saturday afternoon at 12:30 when the Warriors Baseball team will play the Lions of Wallace State.