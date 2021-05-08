EC Warriors Advance to the Region 23 Tournament

The East Central Community College Warriors advanced to the Region 23 Tournament today after defeating the Northwest Community College Rangers 13-5 this afternoon in Decatur. The Warriors won game one last night and with today’s win will advance in the playoffs. EC took control of the game in the bottom of the second inning with a 6 run lead and won the contest 13-5 after the game ended early in the bottom of the 7th inning due to the 8 run rule. Details on tournament game dates and times will be available on the ECCC website.