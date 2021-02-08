EC Warriors and Jones Bobcats Split Doubleheader

The East Central Warriors baseball team played their first home game doubleheader hosting the Jones College Bobcats from Ellisville at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur. The Warriors won the first game by 7 runs, 10-3. The Warriors scored two runs in the first, four runs in the fourth and four runs in the 7th inning. The Bobcats were off the scoreboard until the seventh inning in which they scored two runs. The only other run for the Bobcats came in the top of the ninth inning when one additional run was scored giving the Warriors the 10-3 win.

In game two, it was the Bobcats that dominated the scoreboard early in the game scoring runs in the 2nd,3rd,4th, and 5th innings to go ahead 5-0 in the game. The Warriors removed the goose egg in the bottom of the 5th inning scoring one run after having the bases loaded with no outs. Each team would add one run in the 6th inning and the Warriors would pick up another in the bottom of the 7th to give the Bobcats a 6-3 win in game two.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College Baseball will be next Friday beginning at 2:00pm as Co-Lin Community College comes to town to play the Warriors in a doubleheader.