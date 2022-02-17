EC Warriors Baseball Sweep Doubleheader in Decatur

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played non-conference doubleheader baseball today at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Pelicans of Nunez State from Chalmette, Louisiana. While the Warriors entered the game 4-0 on the season the Pelicans entered 9-1 on their season. Game one scheduled for 9 innings ended in the bottom of the sixth inning by the mercy rule as the Warriors took a 12 run lead winning the contest 19-7. In game two, the Warriors continued to dominate the Pelicans coming away with an 11-7 win.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports will be tomorrow night at 6:00pm on Cruisin 98 when the Lady Warriors play their final home basketball game of the regular season hosting Northeast Community College. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball will be this Saturday at 12 noon when the Warriors will host Wallace State Community College.