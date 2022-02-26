EC Warriors Baseball Team Win Big in Decatur Playing Lakers

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team were back on the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today playing the Lakers of Lake Land College from Lake Land Illinois. The Warriors entered the game with a 6-2 season record while the Lakers entered 7-6 on their season. The Lakers scored their only run of the game in the top of the first inning and it was all EC Warriors for the remainder of the game which was cut short due to the 10 run rule in the bottom of the 5th inning with the Warriors winning the contest by the score of 11-1.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be next Saturday at 1:00pm when the Warriors baseball team play a doubleheader in Decatur hosting Tyler Junior College.