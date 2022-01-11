EC Warriors Big Win over Hinds Bulldogs 104-74

The East Central Community College Warriors basketball team played at home tonight at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur hosting the Hinds Community College Bulldogs. The Warriors came away with a big win defeating the Bulldogs by 30 points, 104-74. The Warriors took the lead early in the game and enjoyed a 20 point lead at the end of the first half, 48-28. The Warriors continued to press in the second half winning by 30 points, 104-74. With tonight’s win the Warriors improve their season record to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the division.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College Basketball on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors host Itawamba Community College Lady Indians at Brackeen-Wood Gym.