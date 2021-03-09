EC Warriors Defeat Co-Lin Wolves in South Division Basketball 82-81

The East Central Community College Warriors basketball team played on their home court in Decatur tonight hosting South Division opponent Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wolves. The Warriors won the game by 1 point, 82-81. The Warriors had a big first half leading by 14 points at halftime, 44-30. The Wolves had a much improved second half and overcame the Warriors big lead to go ahead by 1 point with only 30 seconds remaining but the Warriors would not be denied the win. The Final score gave the Warriors a 1 point victory, 82-81. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98.3 will be Thursday, March 18th at 6:00pm as Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College travels to Decatur.