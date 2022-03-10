EC Warriors Defeat Hinds Eagles 4-2 in Decatur

The East Central Community College baseball team played today at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Hinds Community College Eagles in NJCAA Baseball. The #5 nationally ranked Warriors improved their season record to 13-2 after defeating the Hinds Eagles 4-2 in the 9 inning game. The Hinds eagles put their first run on the scoreboard in the top of the 1st inning and were still leading 1-0 until the bottom of the 5th inning when the Warriors tied the game 1-1. In the bottom of the 6th inning the Warriors added another 3 runs to take a 4-1 lead over the Eagles. The Eagles scored one additional run in the top of the 8th inning but that ended the scoring for both teams with the EC Warriors winning the game by the final score of 4-2.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College Sports on Cruisin 98 will be Friday afternoon at 1:00pm when the Lady Warriors Softball team will host East Mississippi Community College in doubleheader softball at the Softball Complex in Decatur.