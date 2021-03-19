EC Warriors Defeat MS Gulf Coast Bulldogs 87-80

The East Central Community College Warriors basketball team played their last regular season game at home in Decatur tonight hosting the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs. The Warriors finished the regular season on a high note – defeating the Bulldogs by 7 points, 87-80. The Gulf Coast Bulldogs were up by 2 points at halftime, 37-35 but the EC Warriors played an outstanding second half and won the game 87-80. The EC Warriors will advance to play in the Region 23 tournament that begins March 30th.