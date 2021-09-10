EC Warriors Drop Heartbreaker to Ms. Delta Trojans 16-14

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Mississippi Delta Community College in Morehead tonight to play the Trojans. After falling behind early in the first quarter by 6 points the Warriors took a 14-6 lead in the game at halftime but the Warrior offense was shut down by the Trojans in the second half while Mississippi Delta scored a touchdown and then a late fourth quarter field goal to go ahead in the game 16-14. Next Thursday night, the Warriors return to Bailey Stadium to host the Jones College Bobcats. Kickoff at 6:30pm with the pregame show on Cruisin 98 beginning at 6:00pm.