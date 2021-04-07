EC Warriors drops Doubleheader to Hinds Eagles

The number 9 nationally ranked East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played a doubleheader at home in Decatur at the Clark-Gay Baseball complex hosting the Hinds Community College Eagles. The Warriors were having an off day while the Eagles of Hinds played outstanding baseball. The first game of the doubleheader ended after 5 innings due to the 10 run rule with the Eagles winning the game 13-2. In game two, the Eagles jumped out to a 9 run lead in the top of the 4 inning. The Warriors removed the goose egg from the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning with 1 run. However, that would end the scoring for both teams with the final score after the bottom of the 7th inning 9-1 Eagles.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98.3 is set for Saturday, April 24th beginning at 2:00pm when Coahoma travels to Decatur to play the Warriors.