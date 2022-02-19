EC Warriors Drops Game to Wallace State in Rush Invitational

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played the Lions of Wallace State from Hanceville Alabama this afternoon during the Rush invitational at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur. The Warriors were up in the game by a 6-1 score until the top of the sixth inning when the batters got red hot for the Lions. The Lions scored 7 runs in the sixth, 2 in the seventh, 3 in the eighth and added another 5 runs in the top of the ninth inning to win the contest by the final score of 18-6 handing the Warriors their first loss on the season.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be next Thursday, February 24th at 2:00pm when the EC Warriors Softball team takes the mound at the Softball Complex in Decatur for doubleheader softball.