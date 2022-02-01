EC Warriors fall to Co-Lin Wolves 74-66

The East Central Community College Warriors were back at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium tonight hosting the Copiah Lincoln Community College Wolves in Men’s basketball. The Warriors were 4-10 overall and 2-6 in district play while Co-Lin entered the game 5-11 overall and 2-6 in the district. The Wolves would enjoy a lead throughout the game being up by 14 points at halftime, 35-21 and leading the game by a much as 20 points in the second half, but a late game surge by the Warriors cut the lead down to only 8 points when the horn sounded to end the contest, 74-66.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Thursday night at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host East Mississippi Community College in Decatur.