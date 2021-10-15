Home » Leake » EC Warriors Fall to Co-Lin Wolves in Overtime 20-17

EC Warriors Fall to Co-Lin Wolves in Overtime 20-17

The East Central Community College Warriors played host to the Wolves of Copiah Lincoln Community College during homecoming at Bailey Stadium in Decatur tonight and lost in overtime 20-17. The Warriors enjoyed at 7-0 halftime lead over the Wolves and were up 14-6 going into the final quarter of the game. The Wolves scored on a long drive late in the quarter and added a two point conversion to tie the game 14-14 as time expired. The Warriors received the ball first in overtime and added 3 points on a long field goal but then the Wolves took the ball and scored a touchdown to take the lead and end the game with the final score of 20-17. Next week, the Warriors will travel to Hinds Community College to play the Bulldogs in a 7:00pm contest. Cruisin 98 pregame show will begin at 6:30pm.

