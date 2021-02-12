EC Warriors fall to Hinds Bulldogs 86-84

The East Central Community College Warriors basketball team played on their home court tonight hosting the undefeated Hinds Community College Bulldogs. The Warriors entered the game 0-5 on the season while the Hinds Bulldogs entered 3-0. The Warriors played throughout the game but would fall short by only 2 points, 86-84. At halftime, the Bulldogs had a 5 point lead over the Warriors, 53-48. In the second half, the Warriors cut the Bulldogs lead down to only 2 points with a minute to play in the game but the Bulldogs were able to block the Warriors from tying the game as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Our next broadcast of East Central Warriors basketball is scheduled for Monday at 6:00pm as the Lady Warriors take on Gulf Coast Community College.