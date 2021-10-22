EC Warriors Fall to Hinds Eagles 52-14

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Raymond tonight to play the nations number 12 Community College football team the Eagles of Hinds Community College during their homecoming. Very early in the opening quarter the two teams were tied 7-7 but by halftime the Eagles were enjoying a 17 point lead in the game, 24-7. The Eagles continued to dominate in the second half and were up 52-7 before the Warriors scored very late in the final quarter to trim the Hinds lead to 38 points, 52-14. The Warriors will return to Bailey Stadium next week for their final game of the season as they host the Tigers of Coahoma Community College. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm with the Cruisin 98 pregame show on the air at 6:00pm.