EC Warriors Fall to Holmes Bulldogs 69-59

The East Central Community College Warriors Men’s basketball team played at home tonight hosting the Bulldogs of Holmes Community College in Goodman. The Warriors entered the game 2-8 in the district while the Bulldogs entered 3-6. The first half of the game gave the Holmes Bulldogs a 20 point lead over the Warriors, 44-24 but the Warriors picked up speed and points in the second half of the contest trimming the 20 point lead down to only 4 points before Holmes aided by free throws opened the lead back out to 10 points before the game ended giving Holmes a 69-59 victory.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Thursday night at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host the Lady Bobcats of Jones College.