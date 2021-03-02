EC Warriors fall to Jones Bobcats in Men’s Basketball 71-65

The East Central Community College Warriors Basketball team were on their home court tonight hosting the Bobcats of Jones College. The Warriors played the Bobcats a good game throughout the contest but fell short by 6 points, 71-65. It was a one point game at halftime with the Bobcats leading 43-42. The game turned in the second half with the Bobcats gaining the advantage and taking the win by 6 points. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors Men’s basketball will be next Monday night at 6:00pm when Co-Lin travels to Decatur to play the Warriors.