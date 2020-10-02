EC Warriors fall to Jones College Bobcats

The East Central Community College Warriors opened the 2020 football season with a road trip to Ellisville to play the seventh nationally ranked Bobcats of Jones College. The Bobcats would come away with a 34-5 win over the Warriors. The EC Warriors did place the first points on the scoreboard in the opening drive of the first quarter scoring 3 points on a field goal and also picked up 2 points on a safety early in the third quarter but that ended points on the board for the Warriors. By halftime, the Bobcats were up 24-3 and they added another 10 points in the third quarter for the 34-5 victory.

Next week, the EC Warriors will play Southwest Community College at Bailey Stadium in Decatur with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30pm. Join Cruisin 98.3 for the pregame show beginning at 6:00pm.