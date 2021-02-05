EC Warriors fall to Meridian Eagles

The East Central Community College Warriors were back on their home court tonight playing the Eagles of Meridian Community College. It was a hard fought game from start to finish but the Warriors came up short to the Eagles 80-67. The Eagles gained a 10 point lead in the first half which the Warriors were not able to overcome in the second half despite trimming the lead several times. When the final horn sounded the Eagles were up by 13 pints, 80-67.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College Men’s Basketball will be next Thursday night when Hinds Community College travels to Decatur to play in Warriors in a 6:00pm game.