EC Warriors fall to Northwest Rangers 69-55

The East Central Community College Warriors were at home tonight hosting the Rangers of Northwest Community College from Senatobia . The Warriors entered tonight’s contest 4-8 overall and 2-4 in the South District while the Rangers entered 11-4 overall and 4-3 in the North District. In the first half of the game the two teams battled back and forth for an advantage, when the horn sounded at halftime the EC Warriors were up by 1 point over the Rangers, 32-31. The Rangers began to pull away from the Warriors in the second half and were leading the game throughout most of the second half. The final horn sounded with the Rangers winning the contest by 14 points, 69-55.

Our next broadcast of East Central Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Thursday night at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors host the Lady Bears of Southwest Community College.