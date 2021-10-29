EC Warriors Finish Season with a 30-18 Win Over Coahoma Tigers

The East Central Community College Warriors finished the 2021 Football season tonight at home at Bailey Stadium in Decatur hosting the Coahoma Community College Tigers from Clarksdale. The Warriors won the game 30-18 but at halftime they were trailing the game 12-0. The second half of the game belonged to the Warriors as they scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and added a field goal and another touchdown in the fourth quarter while holding the Tigers to only 6 points in the fourth quarter. The Warriors finish the season 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the South Division.