EC Warriors Split Baseball Doubleheader with Holmes

The East Central Community College baseball team played at home in Decatur today hosting the Holmes Community College Bulldogs. The nationally ranked Warriors entered todays games 16-3 overall and 3-1 in their division while the Holmes Bulldogs entered 6-10 overall and also 3-1 in the division. The Warriors took game one by the final score of 7-2 but the Holmes Bulldogs had a fast start in game two and won the game 10-6. In game one the Warriors scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning added 1 run in the 4th and 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning. Holmes scored both of their runs in the top of the 5th inning. In game two, The Holmes bulldogs scored 5 runs in the top of the first inning, 1 run in the 2nd, 3 runs in the 5th, and 1 run in the 6th. The Warriors scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th, 2 runs in the 6th, and 1 run in the bottom of the 7th giving Holmes the win in game two 10-6.

Our next broadcast of East Central Sports on Cruisin 98 will be Wednesday, March 23rd beginning at 3:00pm as the Lady Warriors Softball team will host Pearl River at Decatur.