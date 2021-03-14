EC Warriors Split Baseball Doubleheader with Itawamba Indians

The East Central Community College Warriors were back home at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting a baseball doubleheader with the Indians of Itawamba Community College. The Itawamba Indians won game one by the final score of 6-4 while the EC Warriors won game two in extra innings by 1 run, 6-5. In game one the Indians jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening inning of the game and added 2 runs in the 3rd inning while the Warriors had 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning and added 2 more runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. In game two, the Warriors scored 1 run in the opening inning and added 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning while the Indians scored 1 run in the 2nd, 2 runs in the 3rd, and 2 runs in the top of the 7th to tie the game sending it to extra innings. The Warriors scored the winning run in the bottom of the 8th inning, winning the contest 6-5. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98.3 will be Tuesday March 16 at 3:00pm when the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs travel to Decatur to play the Warriors.