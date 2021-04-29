EC Warriors Split Doubleheader with Southwest Bears

The East Central Community College Warriors softball team played their final two games of the 2021 season this afternoon hosting the Lady Bears of Southwest Community College. Both games ended early due to the 8 run rule but with each team winning a game. The Lady Bears dominated the first game winning 11-2 in a game that ended after six innings. Game two belonged to the Lady Warriors as they dominated the scoreboard to win by the final score of 12-2 in a game that ended after the top of the fifth inning. The games ended the softball season for the Lady Warriors of East Central.