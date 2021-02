The East Central Community College Warriors played a baseball doubleheader in Decatur hosting the East Mississippi Community College Lions and came away with a pair of victories. The Warriors won game one by the final score of 9-3 and then won game two in only 5 innings due to the 10 run rule, winning by the final score of 14-2. Our next broadcast of Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 will be a 3:00pm game on Tuesday as the Warriors host Pearl River Community College.