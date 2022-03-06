EC Warriors Sweep Baseball Doubleheader in Decatur

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played a doubleheader this afternoon at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Apaches of Tyler Junior College from Tyler Texas. The EC Warriors entered todays games ranked # 12 in the nation and sporting a 10-2 season record while the Apaches entered with 15 wins, 5 loses. The Apaches scored a run in the first inning of game one but that would be their only score as the EC Warriors won the opening game 9-1 in 7 innings as the game was called due to the 8 run rule. In game two, the Warriors were up by 5 runs before the Apaches put 2 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the 3rd inning. This game continued to the top of the final 7th inning as the Warriors won the contest by the final score of 12-5.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be Monday afternoon beginning at 3:00pm when the EC Lady Warriors Softball team will host a doubleheader at the Softball Complex in Decatur. The Lady Warriors will play Lansing Community College. Our next EC Warriors baseball game will be Tuesday at 1:00pm as the Warriors host Lansing Community College.