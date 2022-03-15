EC Warriors Sweep Baseball Doubleheader in Decatur

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played in Decatur today at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex hosting the Southwest Community College Bears from Summit. The number six nationally ranked Warriors added two more wins to their season total improving to 16-3 overall and 3-1 in their division. The Warriors won the first game 8-4 in nine innings and won the 7 inning second game by the final score of 10-2.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 will be this Saturday beginning at 2:00pm when the Holmes Community College Bulldogs travel to Decatur to play a baseball doubleheader with the Warriors.