EC Warriors Sweep Baseball Doubleheader with the Wildcats of Pearl River

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played a doubleheader today in Decatur hosting the Pearl River Community College Wildcats. The Warriors won the first game by the final score of 7-5 and the second game 4-3 in extra innings. In game one the Warriors put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 1st inning then added one run in the 2nd, two in the 4th, and one in the seventh while the Wildcats scored one in the third, three in the 4th and one in the fifth. Game two was a defensive low scoring battle between the teams and ended in a 3-3 tie sending the game into extra innings. The Warriors would score the winning run in the bottom of the eight inning after holding the Wildcats scoreless in the top of the inning. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 will be Saturday, Marth 13th beginning at 2:00pm was Itawamba travels to Decatur to play the Warriors in a doubleheader.