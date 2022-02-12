EC Warriors Sweep Doubleheader Baseball playing MS Delta Trojans

The #14 Nationally Ranked East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played a doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today hosting a non division contest with the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College. The Warriors improved their season record to 4-0 after winning both games today. In the first game the Warriors came from being down by 5 runs in the top of the fourth inning to winning the game by 6 runs, 11-5. In game two the Warriors scored 5 runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to win the game by the final score of 7-3.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for next Wednesday beginning at 1:00 playing a doubleheader with Nunez Community College.