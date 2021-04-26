EC Warriors Sweep Doubleheader playing the Coahoma Tigers

The East Central Community College Warriors played a doubleheader hosting the Coahoma Community College Tigers from Clarksdale and came away with back to back wins, 15-8 in game one and 7-5 in game two. The pregame festivities honored the 2021 graduating baseball players and Boswell Media’s sports commentator Melvin Wooten who delivered the ceremonial first pinch in the Warriors last regular season home game. Melvin is retiring after 17 years as the voice of East Central Sports and 18 years with Boswell Media Sports.

The Tigers had a 4-3 lead after the top of the 4th inning of game one but the Warriors regained the lead in the bottom of the inning and then had a 9 run inning in the bottom of the 7th inning to seal the victory by the final score of 15-8. In game two, the Warriors would maintain a lead throughout the contest and come away with a 7-5 victory and a sweep of the doubleheader. The Warriors finish the regular season 24-14 overall and 19-9 in conference play. East Central will host the 1st round of the playoffs in Decatur which will get underway Friday, May 7.