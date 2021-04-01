EC Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Co-Lin Wolves

The East Central Community College Warriors played a baseball doubleheader this afternoon in Decatur hosting the Copiah Lincoln Community College Wolves and came away with back to back wins. Game one was ended after the top of the 5th inning due to the 10 run rule with the Warriors winning 12-0. Game two was a defensive battle between the teams with the Warriors winning after the top of the seventh inning by the final score of 4-3. The nationally ranked number 16 EC Warriors improve their season to 19-9 while the Co-Lin Wolves are now 14-16 after today’s losses.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98.3 will be next Tuesday beginning at 3:00pm when the Warriors host the Hinds Eagles for a doubleheader in Decatur.