EC Warriors Win Basketball Doubleheader at Brackeen-Wood

The Women and Men’s East Central Community College Basketball teams we on the hardwood at the Brackeen-Wood in Decatur tonight and both teams came away with impressive wins. The Lady Warriors played the Lady Eagles from Hinds Community College and maintained a lead throughout the contest. The Lady Warriors were up by 12 points at halftime, 43-31 and won the game by 11 points, 71-60.

The Warriors played the Lions from Royal Ambassadors Prep and had no problem coming away with a big victory over a team that plays more High School opponents than Community College teams. The Warriors were up by 30 points at halftime, 45-15 and won the game by 80 points, 114-34.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be a doubleheader on Monday November 29th beginning with the Lady Warriors playing Coastal Alabama-North beginning at 5:00pm followed by the Warriors playing Coahoma Community College.