EC Warriors Heartbreaker Overtime Loss to MS Delta Trojans

The East central Community College Warriors were back on the hardwood tonight at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur hosting the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College. The Warriors entered tonight’s game 2-10 in district play while Mississippi Delta entered 0-12 in the district. The Trojans were hot in the first half of play and enjoyed a 6 point lead at halftime, 41-35. In the second half the Warriors battled back to take a 6 point lead at one point but the Trojans refused to go away and tied the game at 73-73 as the final seconds ticked off the clock sending the game into overtime. The teams continued to battle for the victory in overtime but at the end of the overtime period, the Delta Trojans came away with a 6 point victory, 87-81.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College sports on Cruisin 98 will be tomorrow afternoon when the Lady Warriors softball team will host a doubleheader with Coastal Alabama beginning at 3:00pm