LA Lady Rebels fall to Pillow Academy Mustangs 57-49

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played in the North State Championship Game this afternoon at Heritage Academy in Columbus playing the Lady Mustangs of Pillow Academy. The Lady Rebels entered as the number one seed from district 2 while the Lady Mustangs entered as the number one seed of district 1. The Lady Mustangs took the lead early in the game being up by 12 points after the opening quarter and maintaining an 11 point lead at halftime, 33-22. The Lady Rebels cut the Pillow lead down to 2 points by the end of the third quarter and held a brief lead at one time in the final quarter by when the game ended, the Lady Mustangs came away with an 8 point victory, 57-49 and the North 5A Championship title.

The Lady Rebels will compete in the State tournament next week in Brookhaven and Cruisin 98 will bring you those games. Game times will be posted when they become available.