LA Lady Rebels Heartbreaker Loss in Overall Championship 37-34

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels basketball team played the Lady Patriots of Jackson Prep for the MAIS Overall Championship at Mississippi College in Clinton. The Lady Rebels entered as the 5A Champions while the Lady Patriots entered as the 6A Champions. The Lady Patriots were up by 9 points at halftime, 23-14 but the Lady Rebels cut that lead down to 4 points at the end of the third quarter and battled to take the lead at one point in the final quarter. The Lady Patriots surged back as time ran out to win the contest by 3 points, 37-34.

Boswell Media Sports congratulate the Lady Rebels and coaching staff on another outstanding season of basketball winning the MAIS 5A State Championship and finishing second in the MAIS Overall tournament.