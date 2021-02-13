LA Lady Rebels North 4A Champions

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels are the North 4A Champions after defeating the number one seed Pillow Academy Lady Mustangs 63-58 in a thriller championship game at Pillow Academy in Greenwood. The Lady Rebels were behind 5 points after the first quarter of play trailing the Lady Mustangs 12-7. The second quarter would belong to the Lady Rebels as they would not only erase the Pillow lead but also go ahead of the Lady Mustangs by 6 points to lead the contest 32-26 at halftime. The second half would be a battle all the way between the teams but the championship trophy would go to the lady Rebels with a 5 point victory over the Lady Mustangs 63-58. Five Leake Academy girls would be named to the North tournament series team. The Leake Academy Lady Rebels now advance as the number one seed from the North to the State Tournament series that begins next week at Hillcrest Academy. Game times will be announced when available. Miriam Prince with 27 points in today’s game was named the IN SPORTS player of the game.