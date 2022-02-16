LA Lady Rebels Win 55-45 Advance to State 5A Semi Final

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played in the 5A State Tournament at Brookhaven Academy playing the Lady Cougars of Brookhaven Academy. The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 13 point lead after the opening quarter but saw that lead cut to 9 points by halftime, 32-23 Leake Academy. In the second half, the Lady Rebels lead was reduced to only one point early in the third quarter but managed to push the lead back out to 6 points by the end of the quarter. In the final quarter the Lady Rebels extended the lead back out to 10 points only to see it dwindle down to 4 points before building back to a 10 point victory, 55-45 as time expired on the clock. With tonight’s win, the Lady Rebels advance to the State 5A Semi Final game at 1:00pm Friday afternoon playing Central Hinds Academy.