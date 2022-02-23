LA Lady Rebels win 64-24 Advance in Overall Tournament

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels began play tonight in the first round of the MAIS overall basketball tournament at Joe F Shepard Gymnasium in Madden playing the Lady Eagles of Marvell Academy. The Lady Rebels established themselves early taking a 22 point lead in the opening quarter and increased the lead to 39 points by halftime, 50-11. In the second half, the Lady Rebels continued to dominate as all of the players on the roster had playing time and experience playing in the overall tournament. When the final horn sounded, the Lady Rebels came away with a 40 point victory in the opening round winning the game 64-24. With tonight’s win, the Lady Rebels advance to round two and get to play once again at home in Madden hosting the Lady Bobcats of Presbyterian Christian School from Hattiesburg Friday night with tipoff at 6:00pm. Live video streaming from Boswell Media Sports will be available on kicks96news.com or live audio coverage on your radio on Cruisin 98.3