LA Lady Rebels Win Advance to 5A State Championship Game

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played in the state 5A semi final basketball game today at Brookhaven Academy playing the Lady Cougars of Central Hinds Academy and won the game in overtime 47-41. The Lady Rebels entered the game as the number two seed from the North while the Lady Cougars entered as the number one seed from the South. The Lady Rebels had a slow start in the opening half of the game being down by 13 points when the half ended, 23-10 but in the third quarter the Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Cougars and cut the lead down to only 3 points, 27-24. In the final quarter, the Lady Rebels took the lead in the game but Central Hinds battled back to tie the game at 37-37 as regulation time expired sending the game into overtime. The overtime period would belong to the Lady Rebels as they took a 6 point lead as time expired, 47-41. With today’s win, the Leake Academy Lady Rebels advance to the State 5A Championship game tomorrow afternoon at 2:15pm. That game will be broadcast live on Kicks 96 beginning with the pregame show at about 2:00pm with Phillip Palmertree.