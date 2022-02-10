LA Lady Rebels Win Advance to North 5A Semi Final

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels advanced to the North State 5A semi finals tonight after defeating the Lady Vols of Starkville Academy 76-38. The Lady Rebels had control of the game from start to finish up by 29 point after the opening quarter and leading by 37 points at halftime, 51-14. The entire second half was played by Lady Rebel reserve players and with a running clock. The Lady Rebels won the contest by 38 points, 76-38. The highlight for Leake Academy occurred in the opening quarter when junior Miriam Prince became the 8th player in school history to score 2000 career points.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Lady Rebels basketball on Kicks 96 will be this Friday afternoon at 4:00pm when the Lady Rebels pllay the Lady Colts of Bayou Academy from Cleveland in the 5A North State semi final at Heritage Academy in Columbus.