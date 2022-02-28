Home » Leake » LA Lady Rebels WIN Advance to OVERALL Championship Game

LA Lady Rebels WIN Advance to OVERALL Championship Game

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels advanced to the MAIS Overall Championship game today defeating the Hartfield Academy Lady Hawks 52-49. The Lady Rebels will face the winner of the Jackson Prep/ Bowling Green game this Wednesday at 6:00pm for the overall championship title. The Lady Rebels maintained a lead over the Lady Hawks throughout the game leading at halftime by 9 points, 24-15 then winning the contest by 3 points, 52-49.

Boswell Media Sports will bring you the Championship game beginning with the pregame show this Wednesday at 5:45pm.

