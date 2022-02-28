LA Lady Rebels WIN Advance to OVERALL Championship Game

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels advanced to the MAIS Overall Championship game today defeating the Hartfield Academy Lady Hawks 52-49. The Lady Rebels will face the winner of the Jackson Prep/ Bowling Green game this Wednesday at 6:00pm for the overall championship title. The Lady Rebels maintained a lead over the Lady Hawks throughout the game leading at halftime by 9 points, 24-15 then winning the contest by 3 points, 52-49.

Boswell Media Sports will bring you the Championship game beginning with the pregame show this Wednesday at 5:45pm.