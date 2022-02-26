LA Lady Rebels Win Advance to Semifinal Overall

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played the Lady Bobcats of Presbyterian Christian Schools (PCS) from Hattiesburg tonight in the overall elite eight of the MAIS state overall tournament. Leake Academy literally won the game in the last second of the contest by the final score of 31-30. The Lady Rebels were up by 11 points after the opening quarter and up by 8 points at halftime, 23-15 but the second half was a different story as the Lady Bobcats defense shut down the Lady Rebels scoring in the third quarter and took a 31-29 lead as the final minutes of the game were ticking off the clock but with only seconds remaining Morgan Freeny put up a basket to give the Lady Rebels the victory by one point, 31-30. With tonight’s win the Lady Rebels advance to the overall semi-final game Monday afternoon at 1:00pm at Mississippi College in Clinton. Boswell Media Sports will bring you live audio coverage of the game on Cruisin 98.3 with Phillip Palmertree calling the action.