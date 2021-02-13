LA Lady Rebels Win Rebels will Play in Consolation Game

The North 4A State Tournament games continued today for Leake Academy in Greenwood. The Lady Rebels would come away with a 28 point victory over the East Rankin Lady Patriots, 72-44 to advance to the championship game against Pillow Academy tomorrow at 3:00pm. The Lady Rebels would dominate the game from beginning to end enjoying a 25 point lead at halftime, 47-22 and winning the contest by a final score of 72-44. Miriam Prince was named the IN SPORTS player of the game.

The Leake Academy Rebels played outstanding basketball in their game against the Chiefs of Magnolia Heights. After being down by 7 points after the first quarter, the Rebels tied up the score by halftime, 33-33. In the third quarter, the Rebels would outscore the Chiefs to take a 5 point lead into the final quarter, 51-46. The Chief’s would pull away in the final quarter of the game to win by 12 points, 78-66 over the Rebels. The Rebels will play in the consolation game tomorrow afternoon at 5:00pm.