LA Rebels Advance in District 2 5A Tournament

The Leake Academy Rebels basketball team traveled to Winston Academy in Louisville today to play the East Rankin Academy Patriots in round one of the District 2 – 5A Tournament. The Rebels took control of the game early leading by 10 points after the opening quarter, 21-10 and they were leading by 14 points at halftime, 34-20. In the second half, the Leake Rebels continued to outpace the Patriots and won the contest by 24 points, 66-42. With tonight’s win the Rebels advance to the next round of the tournament to play the Crusaders of Park Place Christian at 7:45pm Thursday night. As well as bringing you that game on Cruisin 98 we will also broadcast the number one seed Lady Rebels game at 6:30pm Thursday night.