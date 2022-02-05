Lady Rebels Win District 2-5A Championship, Rebels Win Consolation Game

Winston Academy hosted the final games today in the MAIS 5A District 2 games and both the Men’s and Ladies teams from Leake Academy in Madden played. The Leake Academy Rebels played the Raiders of Lamar School in the Men’s consolation game and the Rebels came away with a 12 point victory, 54-42. The Rebels trailed the Raiders after the opening quarter by 6 points but by halftime the Rebels cut that lead down to 2 points, 20-18. In the second half, the Rebels took the lead in the game being up by 5 points at the end of the third quarter and up by 12 points when the final horn sounded ending the game, 54-42.

The number one seed Leake Academy Lady Rebels faced number two Simpson Academy Lady Cougars for the District 2 Championship game. The Lady Rebels trailed the Lady Cougars after the opening quarter by 5 points, 11-6 but by halftime the Lady Rebels were back on top by 7 points, 19-12. The Lady Rebels began to pull away in the third quarter leading by 13 points, 33-20 going into the final quarter. As the final second ticked off the clock the Lady Rebels came away as District 2-5A Championship winning the contest by 22 points, 46-24.

Our Next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will begin next week as the teams travel to Heritage Academy to compete in the North 5A State Tournament.