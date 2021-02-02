Lady Warriors fall to Lady Bobcats 74-46

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were on their home court tonight playing the highly rated Lady Bobcats from Jones College in Ellisville. The Lady Bobcats came out strong and were up by 20 points after the opening quarter and were enjoying a 24 point lead at halftime, 47-23. In the second half, the Lady Warriors were playing better basketball but the Lady Bobcats were not to be denied the win. The Lady Bobcats won the contest by the final score of 74-46.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball will be Thursday night as Meridian Community College comes to Madden to play the Warriors in a 6:00pm contest.