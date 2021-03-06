Leake Academy Lady Rebels Win Defeat Jackson Prep Academy 72-60

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels basketball team advanced to the semi final round of the MAIS State Overall Basketball Tournament tonight by defeating the Jackson Prep Lady Patriots 72-60 in Decatur at Joe Sheppard gymnasium. The Lady Rebels trailed by 2 points at halftime but came in the third quarter to take a 1 point lead in the game. The final quarter belonged to the Lady Rebels as they outscored the Lady Patriots to win the contest by 12 points, 72-60. Leake Academy now advances to the semi final round of the overall tournament that will take place at Hartfield Academy on Monday at 1:30pm. The Lady Rebels opponent will be determined later tonight.