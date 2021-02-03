Leake Academy Rebels Advance Defeat Patriots 67-33

The Leake Academy Rebels began district tournament play tonight playing the Patriots of Winston Academy at Louisville. The Rebels came away with a 34 point victory over the Patriots to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Early in the opening quarter both teams were tied at 7-7 but by the end of the quarter the Rebels were leading the game by 10 points, 20-10. Leake Academy continued to dominate the game in the 2nd quarter up by 25 points at halftime, 41-16. During the second half, the Rebels were able to give playing time to most of the bench as the Rebels continued to outpace the Patriots. The final score Leake Academy 67 Winston Academy 33. Our next broadcast of Leake Academy District playoff games on Cruisin 98.3 will be Thursday afternoon beginning at 3:00pm as the Lady Rebels face Starkville Academy followed by the Rebels playing Heritage Academy at 4:30pm.