Leake Academy Rebels Basketball Season Ends

The Leake Academy Rebels Men’s basketball team competed today in the North State 5A Quarterfinals at Heritage Academy in Columbus playing the Colts of Bayou Academy from Cleveland. The Colts had a definite height advantage that paid big dividends for Bayou who won the contest by 29 points, 86-57 The Colts maintained a lead throughout the game up by 23 points at halftime, 47-24 and continued to lead in the remaining quarters winning by 29 points. With the loss the 2021-2022 basketball season for the Rebels comes to an end. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the players and coaching staff for another exciting season of Leake Academy Rebels Basketball.